Bombay HC stays BMC demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's property

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the property of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai here.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:08 IST
Bombay High Court. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office. Earlier today, Ranaut took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city.

"I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," the 'Panga' actress tweeted. She also tweeted "Pakistan..." in one tweet and in another she wrote "Babur and his army". The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking note of several "illegal'' alterations. On Monday, the civic body had carried out an inspection at the office of the actor turned filmmaker's film company 'Manikarnika Films.'

The office is situated in Mumbai's Pali Hills. Earlier this morning, Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, responded to the civic body's notice, accusing it of trespassing on her property and making false claims. Ranaut had yesterday slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for telling her not to return to the financial capital, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her.

She had earlier also posted on Twitter: "There is no illegal construction in my house, also the government has banned any demolitions in COVID till September 30, Bollywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like". Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. (ANI)

