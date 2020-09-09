Left Menu
COVID-19 norms flouted at BJP procession in Indore

Social distancing norms were flouted during a procession (Kalash Yatra) organised by BJP in support of State Minister Tulsi Silawat in Indore on Tuesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:23 IST
Social distancing norms were flouted during 'Kalash Yatra' in Indore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Minister Silawat is contesting from the Sanwer constituency in the upcoming State Assembly by-polls.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh currently has 17,205 active COVID-19 cases and a total of 1,609 people in the state have lost their lives to the deadly virus. (ANI)

