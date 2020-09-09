Police officers urged to continue to ensure safety of Clicks stores

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on police officers to continue to ensure the safety of customers, staff members and property of Clicks stores.

This follows what the Ministry describes as organised acts of vandalism at Clicks stores in some provinces.

The Minister's comments come after public outrage following the Clicks advertisement, where black hair is portrayed as "dry and damaged".

In a statement on Wednesday, Cele denounced acts of vandalism and malicious damage to property at various businesses, including a Clicks store that was petrol bombed in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga on Monday.

"Ten people, including an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP), have been arrested for charges relating to the destruction of property. The MP has been charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest," the Ministry said.

The Minister said the advert that has sparked public outrage must be condemned from all quarters.

"The genesis of this advert is glaring racism that is shown by this business and we must collectively condemn it at all costs. The demonstration of such blatant disregard and humiliation of African people can't go unabated."

However, Cele cautioned against the damaging of property as an act of protest against the advert.

The Police Minister has also noted the investigation of a case of the pointing of a firearm in Port Elizabeth. It is alleged that a 52-year-old woman pointed a firearm at EFF members staging a picket inside a mall in Welmer Park.

"Police should ensure that the rule of law is maintained. They must deal decisively with those who choose to break the law. I'm encouraged that officers are making arrests and urge them to continue to ensure the protection and safety of customers, staff members in the affected areas," Cele said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)