Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar's Darbhanga Airport to connect with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru soon

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is developing the civil enclave at Darbhanga for the commencement of civil flight operations for Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:36 IST
Bihar's Darbhanga Airport to connect with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru soon
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is developing the civil enclave at Darbhanga for the commencement of civil flight operations for Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). The Darbhanga airport belongs to the IAF and land was handed over to AAI for development of the interim civil enclave which includes the construction of a Pre-fab terminal building along with associated facilities car park, connecting road network, strengthening of runway and dispersal area to cater to the intended aircraft and construction of a link taxi track at the cost of Rs 92 crore.

Construction of the Interim Terminal Building of the airport with an area of 1400 sqm.is completed. The terminal building with six check-in counters will be able to handle 100 passengers in peak hours with all required passenger amenities. The work for the strengthening of runway for accommodating Boeing 737-800 type of aircraft, construction of new Apron with connecting taxiway and the connecting road is in full swing and soon airport will be ready for civil operations, AAI said in a release. The Foundation for the Interim Civil Enclave at Darbhanga was laid by Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar in the presence of Minister of Civil Aviation and Minister of State, Civil Aviation on December 24, 2018.

Darbhanga, in north Bihar is the fifth largest city in Bihar and is considered as the cultural capital of Bihar with its rich musical, folk art and literary traditions of centuries. It is also known as "Heart of the Mithilanchal" and is abound with fertile land and greenery. With the operationalisation of Darbhanga Airport, the long pending demand of air connectivity of the people of the region will be fulfilled. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar meets Kyrgyz, Tajik counterparts in Moscow; discusses strengthening bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO meeting, and discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways t...

RPI supports Kangana Ranaut, hold protest outside Mumbai airport

Hours after Union Minister and Republican Party of India RPI president Ramdas Athawale came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, his party workers launched a protest outside the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The party leaders were...

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus "terror" as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the Belarus authorities of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes.Maxim Znak was the latest figure to be ...

Man arrested with 7 cartridges at IGI airport

A 41-year-old man was arrested after seven cartridges were found in his hand baggage during a security check at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, police said on Wednesday. The man has been identified as Kalathiya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020