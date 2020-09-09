Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Russian govt tells state banks to ensure liquidity flow to Belarus lenders

Two banking sources told Reuters that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had asked senior executives at Sberbank, VTB and VEB, all with units in Belarus, to ensure the continued flow of Russian roubles to the neighbouring state. "Mishustin and Siluanov were calling the state banks asking (them) not to close (interbank) limits on Belarusian banks, so they could maintain access to rouble liquidity," the first source said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:20 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Russian govt tells state banks to ensure liquidity flow to Belarus lenders

Russia's prime minister and finance minister have told the country's biggest state lenders to ensure liquidity continues to flow to banks in Belarus, where a political crisis has increased strains on the financial sector, banking sources said. The top-level instructions are another sign of Moscow's support for embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has faced weeks of protests following a disputed Aug. 9 election.

The unrest has triggered deposit outflows from Belarusian banks and a spike in foreign currency demand, pushing the local rouble to record lows and eroding the central bank's already-sparse hard currency reserves. Two banking sources told Reuters that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had asked senior executives at Sberbank, VTB and VEB, all with units in Belarus, to ensure the continued flow of Russian roubles to the neighbouring state.

"Mishustin and Siluanov were calling the state banks asking (them) not to close (interbank) limits on Belarusian banks, so they could maintain access to rouble liquidity," the first source said. The second source confirmed the calls. The move also coincides with fears that Belarusian banks could be forced to curb operations should interbank lending stall. The sources said Russia's government is keen to avert a Ukraine-type scenario where Russian lenders were forced to take major write-offs on their Ukrainian units after 2017.

That happened after Kyiv slapped sanctions on several Russian state banks, following the Kremlin's 2014 annexation of Crimea and its alleged role in fomenting conflict in eastern Ukraine. "There have been a lot of losses with Ukraine but Belarus is a different story," said a third source, a senior banker at a Russian state lender.

In Belarus, fears are high for Belgazprombank, a unit of Russia's Gazprombank, which has been placed under temporary administration by the central bank. Its head Viktor Babariko was jailed after trying to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in the election. Lukashenko denies electoral fraud. .

Russia's finance ministry and a spokesman for Mishustin did not reply to requests for comment. Sberbank declined to comment while VEB said it had not revised daily interbank funding lines for its unit in Belarus. VTB said it had not revised its funding lines with Belarus and its unit there.

RUSSIA TO THE RESCUE Moscow's support will be crucial. Russian loans already account for 47% of external funding for Belarus, ratings agency Fitch estimates, with the rest sourced from Europe and China.

Fitch Ratings' senior director Olga Ignatieva estimates that Belarusian banks owe $2.0-$2.5 billion to their Russian counterparts through interbank loans. Fitch in a recent note predicted Belarusian banks would keep access to parent banks "and, selectively, to Russian bank funding in the second part of 2020".

The Belarusian financial sector, comprising 24 banks, is nearly 80% state-controlled, with client funds accounting for the bulk of liquidity, central bank data shows. European and Kazakh banks are also present in Belarus in addition to Russian lenders and the state. Hard currency deposits comprise around 60% of bank accounts but as forex demand mounts, the central bank is limited in its ability to act as lender of last resort, the Institute for International Finance noted.

The Belarus central bank declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker and Tom Arnold in LONDON and Darya Korsunskaya in MOSCOW Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Sujata Rao and Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Black day' for Marathas: Maha BJP after SC stays quota law

It is a black day for Marathas, the Maharashtra BJP said on Wednesday as it attacked the MVA government in the state after the Supreme Court stayed implementation of 2018 law granting quota to the community in education and jobs. State BJP ...

VP Naidu calls for making nature’s conservation people’s movement

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu called for making natures conservation a peoples movement and appealed to all citizens, especially the youth to actively take up this cause. Speaking at a webinar on the occasion of Himala...

Sebi bans one individual for providing unauthorised investment services

Markets regulator Sebi has barred&#160;Yash Chawla, proprietor of Khelo MCX Research Services, from acting as an investment advisor for providing unauthorised trading tips to investors. Also, he has been barred from the capital markets till...

Ranaut takes on Shiv Sena, tells Thackeray his ‘ego will be destroyed’

Actor Kangana Ranaut landed here on Wednesday from Himachal Pradesh, angry and caustic as she took on the Shiv Sena, called her home Ram mandir, referred to Bullywood and described herself as the daughter of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a series ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020