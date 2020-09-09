Telangana: ACB conducts raid at Joint Collector's residence for allegedly accepting Rs 1.12 cr bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid at the residence of the Joint Collector of Medak district here for allegedly accepting a bribe of over Rs 1 crore. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had identified that Joint Collector Nagesh had taken a bribe of Rs 1.12 crore via cheque regarding the issue of a No Objection Certificate (NOC), informed ACB Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Suryanarayana.

Nagesh's audio clips were reportedly found, following which the ACB conducted raids at his and his relatives' houses. DSP Suryanarayana said, "One Murty has 112 acres of patta land in Chippalaturty village of Narsapur Mandal in the Medak district. He needed a NOC for which he approached the Joint Collector. However, the Joint Collector demanded Rs 1.12 crore as a bribe (Rs 1 lakh for each acre of land)."

The police have registered a case against Nagesh and obtained a court warrant as well. "We are conducting searches. There are many revenue staff also. We are checking the houses of the Joint Collector and the houses of his relatives. The investigation is going on," the DSP added. (ANI)