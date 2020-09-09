Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to launch flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) on Thursday and also inaugurate the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:36 IST
PM to launch flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will digitally launch the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) on Thursday and also inaugurate the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers.  In a statement on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi will also launch several other initiatives in the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar, a state which is heading for the assembly polls in October-November.  The prime minister tweeted that the PMMSY will "transform" the fisheries sector and add strength to the efforts of building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "The advantages of PMMSY include: Address critical gaps in fisheries sector. Infuse the sector with latest technology, focus on value addition. Upgradation of critical infrastructure. Boost welfare of those associated with fishing. Employment creation," he added.

The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crore for its implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.  The investment of Rs. 20,050 crore under PMMSY is the highest ever in the fisheries sector, the PMO said.  The project in Bihar envisages investment of Rs 1,390 crore with the central share of Rs 535 crore and the additional fish production target pegged at three lakh tons.  During the current fiscal, the Union government has sanctioned Bihar's proposal costing Rs 107 crore. Modi will also announce the establishment of a fish brood bank at Sitamarhi and of aquatic disease referral laboratory at Kishanganj, for which assistance has been provided under the PMMSY.

"These facilities will help in enhancing production and productivity of fish by ensuring timely availability of quality and affordable fish seed for the fish farmers and address the need for disease diagnosis as well as water and soil testing facilities," the statement said.  The e-Gopala app, it added, is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers. At present no digital platform is available in the country for farmers managing livestock including buying and selling of disease free germplasm in all forms, availability of quality breeding services and guiding farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate medicine.  There is no mechanism to send alerts on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis and calving among other issues and inform farmers about various government schemes and campaigns in the area.  The e-Gopala app will provide solutions to farmers on all these aspects, the PMO said.  The prime minister will also inaugurate one-unit fish feed mill at Madhepura and two units of 'Fish on Wheels' assisted at Patna under 'blue revolution'. He will also interact with the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Among other launches by Modi is the comprehensive fish production technology centre at Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University in Pusa in Bihar.  The centre, with facilities for seed production technology and demonstration unit technology for fish, referral laboratory and diagnostic testing, will facilitate in boosting fish production and assist in capacity building of fish farmers, the PMO said. The PMMSY aims at enhancing fish production by an additional 70 lakh tonne by 2024-25, increasing fisheries export earnings to Rs 1,00,000 crore by 2024-25, doubling of incomes of fishers and fish farmers, reducing post-harvest losses from 20-25 per cent to about 10 per cent and generation of additional 55 lakhs direct and indirect gainful employment opportunities in fisheries sector and allied activities. PTI KR ZMN

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Australian Ewan wins tight sprint as Sagan relegated

Australian Caleb Ewan claimed his second victory in this years Tour de France when he prevailed in a tightly contested sprint to win the 11th stage, a 167.5-km ride from Chatelaillon-Plage on Wednesday. The Lotto-Soudal rider threw his bike...

Indian, Chinese army commanders meet, also use hotline to cool tensions in Ladakh ahead of meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow

Commanders of the armies of India and China on Wednesday met in eastern Ladakh and also exchanged messages over the hotline on ways to check further escalation in border tension on the eve of a crucial meeting between the foreign ministers ...

Nine die in road accidents in Rajasthan

Nine people, including a police inspector, were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said. In Pratapgarh, four people, including a police inspector, were killed when their car collided with a trolla vehicl...

PM Modi speaks to Saudi King, two leaders exchange views on global challenges following COVID 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday with King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and the two leaders exchanged views on the global challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020