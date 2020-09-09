Northern Railways announces special trains from Sept 12

The Northern Railways on Wednesday announced the operation of special trains from September 12 from a few parts of the country including Delhi, Bengaluru, Amritsar, and Dibrugarh. "For the convenience of rail passengers, the Railways have decided to run special trains," a statement from the Northern Railways said on Wednesday.

It added, "The Bengaluru-New Delhi-Bengaluru air-conditioned (AC) Special train will run from Bengaluru on September 12 and from New Delhi from September 14. It will run in the path and timings of the Bengaluru-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express. The Delhi-Alipurdwar-Delhi Special train is presently running up to Katihar. Railways have decided to run this train to/from Alipurdwar from September 12." It further said, "The Dibrugarh-Amritsar-Dibrugarh weekly special train will run from September 15 from Dibrugarh while the Amritsar-Dibrugarh weekly special train will run from September 18." (ANI)