Heavy rain lashes parts of Bengaluru

As heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday, several low-lying areas in the city were seen flooded.

The rainwater entered the homes of people and the vehicles on the roads were also seen submerged. The rains flooded several areas of Bengaluru following heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for next three days with maximum and minimum temperature 31 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius respectively. (ANI)