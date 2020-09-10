DMRC resumes services on Red, Green, Violet lines

Left Menu
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) resumed services on the Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line on Thursday as part of Unlock 4, a day after it resumed services on its longest line Blue Line that that connects Dwarka/Vaishali to Noida Electronic City.

Updated: 10-09-2020 08:13 IST
DMRC resume services of Red Line on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) resumed services on the Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line on Thursday as part of Unlock 4, a day after it resumed services on its longest line Blue Line that that connects Dwarka/Vaishali to Noida Electronic City. The metro will be running on Rithala - Shaheed Sthal (Red Line), Kirti Nagar/Inderlok - Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Green Line) and Kashmere Gate - Raja Nahar Singh (Violet Line) routes from 7 am to 11 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm.

The DMRC tweeted, "10th September onwards, metro services will begin on red line (Rithala - Shaheed Sthal) green line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok - Brig. Hoshiar Singh) and violet line (Kashmere Gate - Raja Nahar Singh) from 7:00 to 11:00 in the morning and 4:00 to 8:00 in the evening." People queued up to board metro trains at Kashmere Gate metro station. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people were seen maintaining social distancing.

DMRC resumed the services of Blue and Pink Line on Wednesday and Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram on September 7 as part of Unlock 4. The entire Metro network will be made operational for passengers throughout the day from September 12 as it was before March 22, 2020, with all social distancing norms and guidelines in place during the travel due to ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

