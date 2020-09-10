Uttarakhand govt allows devotees to offer water at sanctum sanctorum of Shri Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh
The Uttarakhand government and temple samiti on Thursday granted permission to offer water at the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Chandreshwar Mahadev temple in Rishikesh.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-09-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 10:42 IST
The Uttarakhand government and temple samiti on Thursday granted permission to offer water at the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Chandreshwar Mahadev temple in Rishikesh. The government has allowed only a single person at a time for offering water and making masks mandatory while performing religious practice. This comes as part of the relaxation of norms in Unlock 4.
Notably, the annual pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib has also begun from September 4, late by three months due to the COVID-19 spread. As a precautionary measure, the devotees were asked to carry a COVID-19 negative report with them issued not more than 72 hours earlier for being allowed to visit the Sikh shrine situated in the Himalayas. (ANI)
