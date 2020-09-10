Left Menu
Brambles hits its 2020 goal of 100% certified sustainable timber sources

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:42 IST
Brambles hits its 2020 goal of 100% certified sustainable timber sources
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Brambles, the global supply chain solutions company operating in nearly 60 countries through the CHEP brand, is not just a thought leader but also sets a benchmark when it comes to sustainability in business. In line with its zero-deforestation commitment, Brambles has achieved its target to source 100% of the wood it uses from sustainably managed forests globally. These forests have to be certified by either the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) or the Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC™). These two non-profit organisations only certify forestry operations that follow international best practice in terms of planting new trees to replace those harvested and having a positive impact on the surrounding communities and local wildlife.

This achievement was included in Brambles 2020 Sustainability Goals set in 2015. These goals are based on the company's Better Business, Better Planet, Better Communities program, and were developed to align with key UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to Megeshni Archery, Country General Manager for CHEP India, Middle East & North Africa, the impact of this milestone is consequential on many levels. "By achieving this global goal, not only do we ensure that we take care of the scarce natural resources of the planet and eliminate deforestation in our supply chain, but we also make the world's supply chains, our suppliers and our customers, more efficient and competitive thanks to a sustainability-focused program." "When we started the whole project, we had suppliers using their own technology and processes in different manners. The certification process has basically simplified the entire supply chain. We have crushed the wide-spread mantra 'sustainability comes at a cost'. I hope this sets a precedent for other companies to follow." To contribute to a better planet, one of the areas Brambles closely considered as the environmental impact of its own operations. Even though Brambles' 'share and reuse' model for its wooden pallets saves an estimated 1.7 million trees each year, Brambles knew as a company it could go further. The decision was made to address the company's materials sourcing policy for the new pallets and repair timber required each year.

According to The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)1, forests are the largest terrestrial store of carbon, and deforestation is the third-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions after coal and oil. Certified Forests ensure procedures are in line with a recognized management standard that conserves and increases biomass, ensures land restoration, and protects soil and water sources. The programs also have a positive social and economic impact on their local communities in terms of human and workers' rights. Named the most sustainable company globally this year by Barron's Magazine, and awarded an overall A rating from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's 'Circulytics' circular economy assessment tool, even though Brambles has hit its target of 100% certified and sustainable timber sourcing, the company knows there is further work to be done.

Archery says, "We can be proud of this achievement, but there is still more we can do. Our focus as a company is to go further than ending deforestation in the sourcing of our materials. As leaders in sustainability, we want to have a net positive impact on the planet, to start contributing to reforestation, and to build regenerative supply chains that make the world's forest mass grow." Notes to editors This is one of the many sustainability achievements in Brambles' 2020 goals. One can learn more about them on Brambles 2020 Goals Achievements. 1 WWF position paper on forests and climate change mitigation - July 2019.

About Brambles Limited (ASX: BXB) Brambles helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. Its pallets and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world's biggest brands trust Brambles to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably, and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, Brambles created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as 'pooling'. Brambles primarily serve the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. The Group employs approximately 12,000 people and owns approximately 330 million pallets and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers. Brambles operate in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For further information, please visit www.brambles.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1251808/Sustainable_Sourcing.jpg PWR PWR.

