3 injured after bus falls off 30 feet bridge into Visakhapatnam river

Three persons were injured after a bus in which they were traveling fell off a 30 feet high bridge into the Varaha river alongside National Highway 16 in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The private bus was traveling from Chennai to Visakhapatnam when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell off the National Highway 16 at Penugollu of S Rayavaram Mandal in the district, police said.

"There were only three people in the bus. One of them sustained serious injuries and the other two sustained minor injuries," police said. Visuals from the spot showed the crashed bus lying on the banks of the river

The injured have been shifted to Nakkapalli Hospital.