Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinar 9 Jawan Club continues to help youths develop skills in Baramulla amid COVID-19

The Indian Army's Chinar 9 Jawan Club continues to help youths develop skills amid the COVID-19 crisis in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:24 IST
Chinar 9 Jawan Club continues to help youths develop skills in Baramulla amid COVID-19
Wahid Ahmad, a trainer at Chinar 9 Jawan Club speaking to ANI in Baramulla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army's Chinar 9 Jawan Club continues to help youths develop skills amid the COVID-19 crisis in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinar 9 Jawan Club imparts skill training to youths of Baramulla in various domains including computer hardware, fashion designing and personality development to prepare them for jobs.

Speaking to ANI, Wahid Ahmad, a trainer at the club, said, "The Chinar 9 Jawan club has been functional for the past three years in Baramulla. The club aims to impart knowledge and develop skills among youths in the district. Currently, we are running courses in hospitality, retail, English speaking, music, computer hardware and software, among others. We are also planning to introduce more courses for the betterment of youths of Baramulla district." Ahmad said, "We have established five groups here. We enroll 30 students each in a group whereas in the fashion designing course, we have enrolled 60 students."

This club has got a good response from youths in the district as it is known for imparting good education and helping them get jobs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the faculty conitinued taking online classes.

The facilities and the faculty are good, said Randeep Kour, a Hardware student, and added, "Initially, we did not have classes due to COVID-19 lockdown. But like school classes, we were taught online. It did not felt any different." Asifa Sajad, who is in the English speaking course, said, "Here at the Chinar club, there are various domains to learn after which we will get a job.

Sajad further said, "My English skills were not that good but now they have improved as the faculty is very helpful." "There are free facilities like the library and the internet for us," Sajad added.

Mariya Jan, who is enrolled in the fashion designing course, said, "I took admission before the lockdown. During the lockdown, we were taught online. Our course is almost complete and we have learned a lot during this time." Trainer Wahid Ahmad said that as of now around 900 students have been placed and "they are supporting their families". (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address conclave on school education under NEP-2020 on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conclave on School Education in 21st Century under the National Education Policy-2020 NEP-2020 on Friday through video-conference. The Ministry of Education is organising the two-day conclave, whi...

India to launch 11th city gas licensing round soon: Pradhan

India will soon launch a bid round to give out licences for retailing gas in cities to help extend the coverage of environment-friendly fuel to about 500 cities, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. During 2018 and 2019, sector...

Nigeria overtakes India as the world capital for under-five deaths

Nigeria has overtaken India as the world capital for under-five deaths, according to the 2020 mortality estimates released by the United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF, according to a news report by This day.The information comes two years e...

Germany confirms 1st case of swine fever on its territory

Germanys agriculture minister says the countrys first case of African swine fever has been confirmed in a wild boar cadaver found in the eastern state of Brandenburg, near the Polish borderAfrican swine fever can be deadly for pigs but does...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020