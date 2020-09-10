Chinar 9 Jawan Club continues to help youths develop skills in Baramulla amid COVID-19

The Indian Army's Chinar 9 Jawan Club continues to help youths develop skills amid the COVID-19 crisis in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinar 9 Jawan Club imparts skill training to youths of Baramulla in various domains including computer hardware, fashion designing and personality development to prepare them for jobs.

Speaking to ANI, Wahid Ahmad, a trainer at the club, said, "The Chinar 9 Jawan club has been functional for the past three years in Baramulla. The club aims to impart knowledge and develop skills among youths in the district. Currently, we are running courses in hospitality, retail, English speaking, music, computer hardware and software, among others. We are also planning to introduce more courses for the betterment of youths of Baramulla district." Ahmad said, "We have established five groups here. We enroll 30 students each in a group whereas in the fashion designing course, we have enrolled 60 students."

This club has got a good response from youths in the district as it is known for imparting good education and helping them get jobs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the faculty conitinued taking online classes.

The facilities and the faculty are good, said Randeep Kour, a Hardware student, and added, "Initially, we did not have classes due to COVID-19 lockdown. But like school classes, we were taught online. It did not felt any different." Asifa Sajad, who is in the English speaking course, said, "Here at the Chinar club, there are various domains to learn after which we will get a job.

Sajad further said, "My English skills were not that good but now they have improved as the faculty is very helpful." "There are free facilities like the library and the internet for us," Sajad added.

Mariya Jan, who is enrolled in the fashion designing course, said, "I took admission before the lockdown. During the lockdown, we were taught online. Our course is almost complete and we have learned a lot during this time." Trainer Wahid Ahmad said that as of now around 900 students have been placed and "they are supporting their families". (ANI)