Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unlock 4: Religious places reopen across Himachal Pradesh

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, religious places reopened across Himachal Pradesh as part of Unlock 4 on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:11 IST
Unlock 4: Religious places reopen across Himachal Pradesh
Visuals of Hanuman Jakhu Temple in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, religious places reopened across Himachal Pradesh as part of Unlock 4 on Thursday. People have started reaching temples this morning. Local residents and tourists visited the Hanuman Jakhu Temple, located at an altitude of over 8,000 feet above sea level, here at the top of Shimla city.

However, the Christ Church in Shimla wore a deserted look. Devotees were enthusiastic to visit the temple. One of the elderly local SS Yadav, who had been visiting the temple on a regular basis for over 47 years, gets emotional after the gates of Jakhu temple were opened. Yadav said that he is visiting the temple after about a long time.

Sandeep Singh, visitors from Delhi said that a week ago, outsiders were not permitted to enter the temple. "But now, we are glad to see the gates of the temples are open. We are fortunate to visit the temple on the first day of reopening," Singh said. Priest of Hanuman Jakhu Temple, BP Sharma said, "I have never seen the gates of the temple closed in the last 30 years."

"Today, with the blessing of deity and God, I am hopeful that COVID will be ended soon," said Sharma. He has appealed people to follow the health protocols. Hundreds of people are involved in business associated with the temple and other religious activities. Sandeep Kumar who runs a canteen at Jakhu Hanuman Temple expressed gratitude to the district administration for reopening the temples.

Kumar said, "There are over 1,500 people employed directly or indirectly in the Jakhu temple and are expecting to have a good business in the coming time." There are over 4,400 religious places across 12 districts of the state in both rural and urban areas. These religious places include over 4,000 small and big temples in the state. All these religious places have reopened for the public starting today.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket Australia launches investigation after Dan Christian faces "blatantly racist comments"

Cricket Australia CA on Thursday said it is deeply disappointed to see blatantly racist and uneducated comments against Dan Christian and has launched an investigation. Christian was exposed to racist remarks after he spoke about the casual...

No complete lockdown in Bengal on Sep 12 in interest of NEET candidates: Mamata

The state-wide complete lockdown on September 12 has been withdrawn in the interest of the students appearing for NEET, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday. The decision was taken to help ease their travel to th...

Jaishankar meets Uzbek, Kazakh counterparts; agrees to coordinate closely on regional concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held separate meetings with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts and agreed to cooperate with the key Central Asian countries on regional concerns and security. Jaishankar is here on a four-da...

India putting up well-planned fight against COVID-19: Shah

Terming coronavirus as an unprecedented challenge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India is putting up a well-planned fight against the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership. The BJP leader asked people to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020