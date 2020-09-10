Saudi-led coalition says intercepted missiles, drones headed towards kingdom - SPA

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted missiles, drones headed towards kingdom - SPAReuters | Sana'a | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:14 IST
A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a number of ballistic missiles and explosive drones launched towards the kingdom on Thursday.
In a statement published on Saudi state news agency SPA, a spokesman for the coalition said the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen had launched the objects at civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, without giving more details.
