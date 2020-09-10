Andhra Pradesh reports 10,175 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,175 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday taking the total count of coronavirus cases to over 5.37 lakh. Andhra Pradesh Health Department said the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 4,702 after 68 deaths were reported on Thursday.

There are 97,338 active cases in the state Total number of cases now stands at 5,37,687 including 97,338 active cases, 4,35,647 recoveries and 4,702 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 75,062 deaths and 34,71,784 cured/recovered/migrated patients. (ANI)

