Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Western Railway decides to revise timings of special express trains

South Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of special express trains till the resumption of regular service to ensure the punctual running of trains.

ANI | Hubballi (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 00:17 IST
South Western Railway decides to revise timings of special express trains
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

South Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of special express trains till the resumption of regular service to ensure the punctual running of trains. The details of the special express trains whose timings have been revised are given in a press note on Thursday by the South Western Railway.

Train Number 06515 KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Special Express will depart 22:30 hours and arrive at Mangaluru Central at 08:25 hours on the next day with effect from September 11. In the return direction Train No. 06516 Mangaluru Central - KSR Bengaluru Special Express will depart Mangaluru Central at 19:15 hours and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 04:15 hours on the next day with effect from September 13, the press note read.

According to the press note, train number 06585 Yesvantpur - Karwar Special Express will depart Yesvantpur at 18:45 hours and arrive Karwar at 08:25 hours on the next day. Timings of this train at enroute stations will be revised with effect from September 11. There will be no change in the timings of this train between Surathkal to Karwar.

Train Number 06518 Mangaluru Central - KSR Bengaluru Special Express will depart Mangaluru Central at 19:15 hours and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 06:45 hours on the next day. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

BJP medium for bringing social change for poor farmers: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said the saffron party was a medium for bringing social change along with economic and political development for the poor, farmers and labourers. Interacting with the newly appointed office-bearers of t...

London statue of Churchill defaced again

A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill opposite parliament was on Wednesday sprayed with graffiti by protesters declaring him a racist for the second time in four months. The plinth of the World War Two leaders statue o...

COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive in Canada early in 2021 -minister

Canada is aggressively negotiating with drugmakers on delivery schedules for potential COVID-19 vaccines and shipments would begin early in 2021 under existing deals, Canadas minister of public services and procurement told Reuters on Thurs...

Sudan declares state of economic emergency due to fall of currency

Sudan declared an economic state of emergency on Thursday after its currency fell sharply in recent weeks due to systematic vandalism, officials said.The transitional government, in charge of the country since the ouster of Omar al-Bashir l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020