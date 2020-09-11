South Western Railway decides to revise timings of special express trains

South Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of special express trains till the resumption of regular service to ensure the punctual running of trains. The details of the special express trains whose timings have been revised are given in a press note on Thursday by the South Western Railway.

Train Number 06515 KSR Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central Special Express will depart 22:30 hours and arrive at Mangaluru Central at 08:25 hours on the next day with effect from September 11. In the return direction Train No. 06516 Mangaluru Central - KSR Bengaluru Special Express will depart Mangaluru Central at 19:15 hours and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 04:15 hours on the next day with effect from September 13, the press note read.

According to the press note, train number 06585 Yesvantpur - Karwar Special Express will depart Yesvantpur at 18:45 hours and arrive Karwar at 08:25 hours on the next day. Timings of this train at enroute stations will be revised with effect from September 11. There will be no change in the timings of this train between Surathkal to Karwar.

Train Number 06518 Mangaluru Central - KSR Bengaluru Special Express will depart Mangaluru Central at 19:15 hours and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 06:45 hours on the next day. (ANI)