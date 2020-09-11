Delhi govt revokes permission for fee hike done by private school
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given instructions for revocation of the permission given to the Sanskriti School here for the hike of school fees, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 02:11 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given instructions for revocation of the permission given to the Sanskriti School here for the hike of school fees, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
"Today morning, a few parents of students from the Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri came to meet me. They informed that the school had hiked its fees by 83 per cent in the last few months. After looking at the documents, the Chief Minister has directed that the permission given to the school to hike fees be revoked. This permission was granted earlier after a few things were overlooked," Sisodia said.
He said that the school had violated the direction of the Delhi government to not charge parents for any fees except tuition fees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Sanskriti School
- Chanakyapuri
ALSO READ
Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in phased manner: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Manish Sisodia inaugurates 5-day training program for PE teachers
There is no shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi; out of 14,000 beds, only 5,000 are occupied: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal says there is no need to panic as situation is under control.
COVID-19 cases rising as we have doubled testing in Delhi; govt has taken several steps to reduce deaths due to virus: CM Arvind Kejriwal.