COVID-19: Shivamogga private bus operators seek relief from state govt

Private bus operators in Shivamogga have sought relief from the state government in the wake of losses due to COVID19-induced lockdown.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-09-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 06:29 IST
Private bus operators in Shivamogga have sought relief from the state government (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Private bus operators in Shivamogga have sought relief from the state government in the wake of losses due to COVID19-induced lockdown. "My buses are off roads for the last six months. I urge the government to waive off the road tax at least for a year," said P Rudresh who owns 27 buses.

According to Rudresh, all buses have been parked at abandoned places in the city for the past six months following which the speakers, seats, tyres etc have been stolen from the bus. The automobile industries also depend on private buses. If the government extends help, operators will be able to survive, he said.

"Just imagine, an owner like me would not be able to restore my business, what about the labourers? Tax and insurance have lapsed now. We cannot repay the due insurance and tax. We have no permission to run the buses," said Rudresh. "Not only families but also auto complexes in all districts are suffering. I am requesting the government to exempt the tax, at least for a year," he added. (ANI)

