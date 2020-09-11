With 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand's tally reaches 58,079
Jharkhand reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 1,244 recoveries and two deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-09-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 06:30 IST
Jharkhand reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 1,244 recoveries and two deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department.
The total number of cases stands at 58,079 including 42,115 recoveries, 517 deaths and 15,447 active cases, the State Health Department informed.
With the highest single-day spike of 95,735 new cases and 1,172 deaths reported, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 44-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
ALSO READ
5 killed, 3 injured in road accidents in Jharkhand
Jharkhand CM urges Centre to postpone NEET, JEE
Jharkhand HC defers to Sept 11 hearing on Lalu Yadav's bail plea in fodder scam case
Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Jharkhand's Majhgaon
Several naxal attacks foiled in last 10 days: Jharkhand DGP