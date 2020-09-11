With 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand's tally reaches 58,079

Jharkhand reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 1,244 recoveries and two deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of cases stands at 58,079 including 42,115 recoveries, 517 deaths and 15,447 active cases, the State Health Department informed.

With the highest single-day spike of 95,735 new cases and 1,172 deaths reported, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 44-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)