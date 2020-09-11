Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gangwar lauds Saudi Presidency's efforts in developing G20 Youth Roadmap 2025

Shri Gangwar was speaking at Virtual Meeting of G-20 Labour and Employment Ministers late last evening through Video Conferencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:33 IST
Gangwar lauds Saudi Presidency's efforts in developing G20 Youth Roadmap 2025
Shri Gangwar added that adequate arrangements were made to provide temporary shelters, food and medical facilities to the migrant labourers. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment Shri Santosh Gangwar has called upon all G-20 members to continue to work together for finding solutions to the common problems resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Shri Gangwar was speaking at Virtual Meeting of G-20 Labour and Employment Ministers late last evening through Video Conferencing.

He pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a new normal and changed the way we used to function.

Referring to region-specific measures to contain the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, he underlined that to mitigate the problems of the workers, India encouraged its employers for payment of wages to their workers. Shri Gangwar added that adequate arrangements were made to provide temporary shelters, food and medical facilities to the migrant labourers. In order to facilitate distribution of food grains to migrant workers, Shri Gangwar also informed that the Indian Government has launched one nation, one ration card scheme. COVID-19 and its impact have also been discussed in the G20 and the declaration also lists out the measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the labour market.

Shri Gangwar also appreciated the efforts of the Saudi Presidency in developing the G20 Youth Roadmap 2025. The indicators relating to youth which have been identified for the first time at the G20 Forum will help us to assess the outcomes on the progress of youth in the labour market. Shri Gangwar also conveyed India's firm belief that encouraging innovation, entrepreneurship and industry-led skill development are the key drivers of youth development.

In India, he said Social Security coverage in the formal sector is provided through an effective and financially viable contributory system. For providing social security to workers in the informal sector, he informed that India has launched a unique Voluntary Pension Scheme for unorganised workers, where the government gives an equal matching contribution.

Appreciating that the universally relevant issue of gender equality is again the focus of G20 this year, he informed the meeting that to encourage women labour force participation in India, women are now allowed to work during the night time in all the establishments including mines with adequate safety and their consent. To promote women entrepreneurs, we are providing collateral-free loans to women to start their own business, Shri Gangwar added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro official renders surface online; boasts 108MP triple camera

The official renders of Xiaomis upcoming flagship, the Mi 10T Pro have leaked online. The Chinese phone maker is expected to launch the Mi 10T Series likely comprising the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Lite, later this month.A leaker who go...

Senior Police officer, 2 others killed in road accident

A senior officer of West Bengal Police and two others were killed when their car hit a stranded truck in Hooghly district on Friday. Police said Commanding Officer of 12th Battalion of State Armed Police, Debasree Chatterjee died after her ...

ECB policymakers highlight risk from strong euro, nuancing Lagarde message

European Central Bank policymakers warned on Friday against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the banks benign message from a day earlier, which some argued denied difficult realities.Speaking...

COVID-19 recoveries in India surge to 35,42,663

Sixty per cent of the daily new COVID-19 recoveries in India are coming from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which also account for 57 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020