Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu undergoes COVID-19 test ahead of Monsoon session

It is mandatory for each Member to undergo COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) before attending the upcoming Monsoon Session, according to an advisory issued to all Rajya Sabha Members. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:24 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu undergoes COVID-19 test ahead of Monsoon session
The Rajya Sabha Chairman has been regularly reviewing the special precautionary/remedial measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection and to ensure the well-being of the Members during the Session.  Image Credit: ANI

Preparing himself to preside over the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament beginning on September 14, 2020, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu underwent COVID-19 test today.

It is mandatory for each Member to undergo COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) before attending the upcoming Monsoon Session, according to an advisory issued to all Rajya Sabha Members.

The Members have been asked to get their test done within 72 hours before the commencement of the Session at any hospital/laboratory authorized by the Government or at Parliament House Complex.

For the convenience of the Members, three-Test Centres are functioning in Parliament House Annexe from today. The members have also been requested to ensure that their test report is sent in advance to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat via a designated e-mail so as to avoid any inconvenience at the time of their entry into the Parliament House during the Session.

Similarly, RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for the employees of Parliament Secretariats and other agencies deployed in Parliament House Complex who remain in close proximity of the Members during the course of performance of their duties. Also, arrangements have been put in place from today to conduct Rapid Antigen Test for the personal staff and drivers of MPs at the Reception Office, Parliament House.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman has been regularly reviewing the special precautionary/remedial measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection and to ensure the well-being of the Members during the Session. The Chairman has issued strict instructions to senior officials of the Secretariat not to be complacent about the risk of the infection and to strictly adhere to the guidelines specified.

Risk mitigation and protection of the Members' health have been the uppermost concerns for the Chairman. He has held meetings with the Secretaries of Home, Health & Family Welfare, Chairman/DRDO, DG/ICMR to ensure the safety of the members and officials.

In order to ensure social distancing norms, the Rajya Sabha chamber, galleries and the Lok Sabha chamber will be used to seat members--57 of whom will be accommodated in the chamber and 51 in galleries of Rajya Sabha. The remaining 136 will be seated in the chamber of Lok Sabha. In all, there are 244 members and one seat is vacant.

Each seat has been provided with a microphone and a sound console to enable to participate in the discussion. Members are now allowed to speak while sitting when called keeping in view of the safety of Members.

As regards seating of the members at the three locations, respective leaders of the parties/ groups have been intimated the number of seats allocated to them propionate to their strength in all three locations. Respective leaders of the parties/ groups may decide where their party members will sit at the three locations

Four large display screens in the chamber will show the members speaking and there will be seamless live telecast of the proceedings on Rajya Sabha TV. In addition, six smaller display screens and audio consoles have been installed in the four galleries.

As part of ensuring the safety of members and officials, the Chairman, Shri Venkaiah Naidu desires all the members to make full use of the e-Notice facility and serve notices in electronic mode, instead of physically giving them.

It has also been decided to send various Parliamentary papers including List of Business, Bulletins, Bills/ and ordinances to members only through the electronic mechanism. Members can access their portal accounts. Accordingly, the circulation of hard copies of these papers is being discontinued. Members may bring their e-Reader devices to the House to refer to the Parliamentary papers or carry print-outs of the same for their use.

The Chairman has sought the cooperation of the Members and urged them to strictly observe all the health protocols relating to COVID-19 as specified by different agencies.

DRDO will also provide multi-utility Covid kits to all MPs. Each kit will contain disposable Three-ply masks (40), N-95 masks without a wall (5), 20 bottles of sanitizers of 50 ml each, Face shields made of polypropylene (5), gloves (40), touch-free hook (to open and close doors without touching them), Sea Buck Thorn tea bags which enhance immunity and herbal sanitation wipes (a variant of tissue papers).

Marshals standing on both sides of the Chairman have been advised to wear both masks and face shields while assisting the Chairman.

Meanwhile, Shri Bhupender Yadav, MP and Chairman, Department-related Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has submitted an interim report on "Functioning of Virtual Courts/ Court proceedings through video conferencing" to the Chairman at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog

As evidence grew this spring that the drug remdesivir was helping COVID-19 patients, some Wall Street investors bet on analysts estimates that its maker, Gilead Sciences Inc, could charge up to 10,000 for the treatment. Then a small but inc...

DGCA asks IndiGo for report on 'safety violation' by mediapersons on flight with Kangana onboard

Aviation regulator DGCA has asked for a report from IndiGo airlines on the alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in its Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger, senior offi...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now French daily infections at record highFrance recorded almost 10,000 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, its highest single-day total, a day before a cabinet meeting that might con...

Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu takes COVID-19 test

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday underwent a compulsory COVID-19 test, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that starts on September 14. It is mandatory for every member to undergo the COVID-19 RT-PCR test before attend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020