Tamil Nadu: Man unveils six-foot statue of his wife 30 days after her demise

A businessman from Madurai unveiled a six-foot statue of his wife at his residence 30 days after her demise to express his love for her.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:54 IST
Tamil Nadu: Man unveils six-foot statue of his wife 30 days after her demise
Sethuraman, a businessman, said the statue of his wife has been made of fibre, rubber and special colours to make it last longer. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A businessman from Madurai unveiled a six-foot statue of his wife at his residence 30 days after her demise to express his love for her. Speaking to ANI, Sethuraman, a businessman, said the six-foot statue of his wife Pitchaimaniammal, has been made of fibre, rubber and special colours to make it last longer.

"My wife was very dear to me. I always miss her, after she passed away 30 days back. I placed this statue at our residence, to be with her always," he said. The statue is known to be made of fibre and other items for sturdiness.

"This statue is made of fibre, mixed with rubber and other items, so as to make it stronger and last longer. Colours used on this statue could last at least 50 years," he added. (ANI)

