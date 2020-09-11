Assam govt to provide Rs 5,000 for cremation of COVID-19 patient

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by people regarding cremation of COVID-19 patients in the state, Assam government has decided to provide till Rs 5,000 from National Health Mission for the families who are unable to bear the cost.

"In view of difficulties regarding cremation of COVID positive patients, it's decided that expenditure up to Rs 5,000 will be allowed in case of death of COVID patients, towards cremation expenses, if relatives don't receive body or can't bear cremation expenses," the government stated in an order on Thursday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases stand at 29,690. While there are 1,05,701 cured/discharged/migrated cases, the death toll has reached 414. (ANI)