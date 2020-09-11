Swami Agnivesh dies after suffering multi-organ failure

Renowned Arya Samaj leader, Swami Agnivesh on Friday breathed his last at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi at the age of 80. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and was critically ill and on ventilatory support since Tuesday due to multiple organ failure.

Agnivesh was an Indian politician and a former Member of Legislative Assembly from the Indian state of Haryana joined Arya Samaj, and a social activist. He is best known for his work against bonded labor through the Bonded Labour Liberation Front, which he founded in 1981.