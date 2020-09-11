Left Menu
Development News Edition

German pork exports to China, some other non-EU states not feasible -ministry

German pork exports to China and some other non-European Union countries are temporarily not feasible and have stopped after a case of African swine fever (ASF) was confirmed in a wild boar, Germany's agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:24 IST
German pork exports to China, some other non-EU states not feasible -ministry
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

German pork exports to China and some other non-European Union countries are temporarily not feasible and have stopped after a case of African swine fever (ASF) was confirmed in a wild boar, Germany's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Germany's pork exports to China are worth around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) annually, but face disruption after the case of ASF in the state of Brandenburg, which is temporarily making essential declarations on export paperwork impossible.

The disease is not dangerous to humans but it is fatal to pigs and a massive outbreak in China, the world's biggest pork producer, has led to hundreds of millions of pigs being culled. The disease has caused two years of tight protein supplies in China, leading to more imports of other protein sources and falling consumer confidence in pork and food supply chains.

"Most veterinary certificates agreed for the export of pork from Germany include the statement that Germany is free from African swine fever," a ministry spokesman said. "This statement since yesterday can no longer be made on the certificates."

German pork exports to EU countries are still continuing because of a regionalisation clause, where import curbs target the local region where the ASF case is discovered. "The German government is currently holding talks with the relevant countries with the goal of revising the certificates with a regionalisation clause," the ministry spokesman said.

German pig prices slumped almost 14% on Friday largely on fears the ASF outbreak will damage exports. Major pork importers such as China often impose bans on imports from countries where ASF has been found, even if only in wild animals. South Korea, Germany's second largest pigmeat customer outside the EU, has announced a ban on German pork imports.

"We are undertaking intensive talks with China and other non-EU countries to achieve a regionalisation clause," the ministry spokesman said. German farmers on Friday urged China to avoid a nationwide ban on imports of German pork. ($1 = 0.8450 euros)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Drugs case: Siddaramaiah accuses of BJP trying to protect its leaders and defaming opposition leaders

Terming the Karnataka governments handling of the drugs case as an evil attempt to divert public attention from COVID-19 and flood mismanagement, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the ruling BJP of trying to protect its ow...

I have told TRS MPs to take up fight for states' dues in Parliament: Telangana CM

Accusing the NDA government at the Centre of not releasing funds due to the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday told the assembly that he has asked his party TRS MPs to forcefully take up the issue during the comin...

DU's visually impaired students back in Delhi for second round of exams

Visually impaired students who could not take the Delhi Universitys online open book exams last month have returned to the national capital from their homes in other parts of the country to appear for the second round commencing from Septem...

U.S. judge urged to stop Justice Department's 'corrupt' reversal in Flynn case

A retired judge, appointed by the court to make arguments, on Friday said the U.S. Department of Justice should not be allowed to drop its criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The Jus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020