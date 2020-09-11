Forest ranger killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh
A forest ranger of Indravati Tiger Reserves was killed by Naxals at Kondrezi village in Bijapur on Friday, said P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Police, Bastar.ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:09 IST
The deceased Rathram Patel hailed from Baloda Bazar district.
The police reached the spot and the investigation is underway. (ANI)
