Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre, States are working in tandem to make India a startup hub: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Indian startup ecosystem has been growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both Centre and state governments are together working towards making the country a startup hub.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:30 IST
Centre, States are working in tandem to make India a startup hub: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaking during the launch of the "State Start-Up Rankings.". Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Indian startup ecosystem has been growing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both Centre and state governments are together working towards making the country a startup hub. "Addressed the launch of 'state start-up rankings'. The Indian startup ecosystem has been growing rapidly under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji. Centre and States are working in tandem to support our budding entrepreneurs to make India a startup hub," Goyal tweeted.

He said with the launch of the 'Startup India' initiative, India was able to give a big thrust to promoting startups in the country. "Our States and Union Territories are working in a spirit of cooperation, collaboration and also competition, as we promote Startups in our regions. We are truly engaged in one of the most important developments of the 21st century," he added.

The union minister further said that Indian Startups are doing excellent work in roadways, waterways, railways and all sectors related to logistics. "Impetus given to scientific innovations in technology will help us solve many problems, as part of thrust our PM has given to make India self-reliant," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Avg hike of 1.74 pc in ready reckoner rates in Maha; Pune tops

The Maharashtra government on Friday hiked ready reckoner rates by an average of 1.74 per cent across the state. The new rates were announced here by Omprakash Deshmukh, Inspector-General of Revenue and Controller of Stamps.The publicatio...

UAE welcomes Israel-Bahrain agreement, hopes it will be positive for peace

The United Arab Emirates on Friday welcomed the decision by Bahrain and Israel to establish relations, which it said it hoped would have a positive effect on the climate for peace and cooperation in the region and around the world.The move ...

Colombia minister issues apology, seeks to restore calm after deadly protests

Colombias defense minister apologized on Friday on behalf of the police for the death of a man in custody that has sparked two nights of protests in capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha, leaving 13 dead and hundreds injured. Demonstrato...

Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting in focus as stocks wobble and coronavirus bill stalls

Investors are shifting their focus to the Federal Reserves monetary policy meeting next week as they seek cues following a recent technology-led U.S. market sell-off.So far, few believe the past weeks volatility in stocks - which knocked th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020