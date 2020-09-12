Delhi metro reopens all routes, to run from 6 am to 11 pm
Delhi Metro resumed all operations on Saturday with the resumption of the Airport Express Line. All services shall be available from 6 am to 11 pm across all routes.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 11:26 IST
Delhi Metro resumed all operations on Saturday with the resumption of the Airport Express Line. All services shall be available from 6 am to 11 pm across all routes. "With the resumption of service on the Airport Express Line, all lines of the Delhi Metro network are now open! Remember to follow the guidelines when travelling. #MetroBackOnTrack," DMRC tweeted.
DMRC resumed its services on the Magenta and Grey lines yesterday under Stage-II of restarting its operations with all COVID-19 protocols in place. Delhi Metro services continue to function for the sixth consecutive day post resumption of services in a phased manner in three stages beginning from September 7, after a gap of more than five months.
The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners, and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols. Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Metro
- Delhi
- DMRC
- COVID
ALSO READ
Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in phased manner: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Longer halting time for trains, less people in lifts: Delhi Metro's new normal plans
Passengers to pass through multiple detectors, restricted entry to stations: CISF's plan for Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro to resume services from Sep 7 in calibrated manner, as per latest guidelines issued by MHA under Unlock-4: DMRC.
Delhi metro to resume services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner