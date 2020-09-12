Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi

A fire broke out at a multi-storey plastic factory building at Shahjada Bagh area of Inderlok, Delhi on Saturday morning. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

So far, no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and more details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Man killed in front of pregnant wife by two men while searching for missing son in Delhi