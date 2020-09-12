Left Menu
After Kangana Ranaut episode, DGCA warns airlines of suspending route for 2 weeks upon rule violation

An airline's flight schedule on any given route would be suspended for two weeks if any individual is found taking photographs at a government aerodrome or from a flying aircraft, according to an order by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An airline's flight schedule on any given route would be suspended for two weeks if any individual is found taking photographs at a government aerodrome or from a flying aircraft, according to an order by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday. It further said flight services on the route will be restored only after the airline has taken punitive action against those who are found guilty of the violation.

The DGCA through an order issued to all scheduled domestic airlines, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators said it has come to notice that despite the regulations in place the airlines "fail to follow these stipulations primarily because of lack of diligence on their part." Speaking about the action to be taken in case of violations in the future it said, "From now on, in case any such violation occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day. that is, the day following and shall be restored only after the Airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for the violation."

This comes after the DGCA had sought a report from IndiGo Airlines over the photography and videography in Chandigarh-Mumbai flight, in which actor Kangana Ranaut was present. The chaos in the 6E-264 flight of IndiGo took place on Wednesday. Ranaut had boarded the flight to return from Chandigarh to Mumbai, where the civic body had demolished portions of her residence.

In the bid to take a comment from the actor on the demolition, a group of journalists followed Kangana on the flight where media persons could allegedly be seen flouting COVID-19 norms. Meanwhile, the order issued on Saturday said, "Needless to say that such deviations result in a compromise in maintaining the highest standards of safety and therefore, is not to be allowed."

It said as per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, no person is allowed to take photographs at a government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, except without permission granted by the Director-General or other officials of the Civil Aviation Department. "This permission is however not applicable when such aircraft is landing, taking off or on the ground at a defence aerodrome," the order read. (ANI)

