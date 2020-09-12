Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail tomato prices surge to Rs 80-85/kg in Delhi

"Prices are rising on reports of less arrival of new crops from growing regions," PPA Tomato Association (in Azadpur mandi) Ashok Kaushik told PTI. The tomato crop in South India and Maharashtra is believed to be less this time as farmers have apparently grown in less area due to uncertainty over the price for their produce during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:33 IST
Retail tomato prices surge to Rs 80-85/kg in Delhi

Retail prices of tomato on Saturday skyrocketed to Rs 80-85 per kg in the national capital due to tight supply from growing areas, according to private traders. Tomato prices have been firm since June and were ruling in the range of Rs 50-60 per kg depending on the variety till last few weeks. The rates have suddenly shot up this week on reports of lower arrival of the new crop from key growing states, traders said.

On Saturday, tomato was quoted at Rs 80-85 per kg by vegetable hawkers and vendors in unorganised markets depending on the quality and residential colonies. But the government data showed the average retail price of tomato at Rs 60/kg in Delhi. Mother Dairy's Safal vegetable outlets were selling tomato at Rs 78/kg, while e-tailer Grofers at Rs 74-75/kg and Big Basket at up to Rs 60 per kg on Saturday.

At Azadpur mandi, Asia's largest fruits and vegetable wholesale market, tomato prices were ruling at Rs 40-60 per kg, according to trade data. "Prices are rising on reports of less arrival of new crops from growing regions," PPA Tomato Association (in Azadpur mandi) Ashok Kaushik told PTI.

The tomato crop in South India and Maharashtra is believed to be less this time as farmers have apparently grown in less area due to uncertainty over the price for their produce during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Experts said farmers had to sell tomato at Rs 1-2/kg during the COVID-19 induced lockdown phase. That apart, the likely damage to the crop and disruption caused due to rains have also affected the supply of fresh crops to the national capital, he added.

Kaushik, however, said the situation is expected to come to normal in the next 15 days. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are the states with deficit tomato production.

The country produces about 19.73 million tonnes of tomato annually, while the consumption is about 11.51 million tonnes, as per the official data..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pradhan urges Odisha CM to implement NDHM, AB-PMJAY

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to implement the National Digital Health Mission NDHM and Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY to improve the lives of the people in the...

Pre-paid auto-rickshaw facility set up at Shivaji Stadium metro station

Seeking to enhance last-mile connectivity for passengers, a pre-paid auto-rickshaw hiring facility has been set up at the Shivaji Stadium metro station on the Airport Express Line which resumed services on Saturday after a gap of over five ...

Rugby-England to have defined rest periods as part of new agreement with RFU

England players will be entitled to two weeks of rest with their clubs following the Autumn Nations Cup, as part of improved welfare initiatives after they signed an elite player squad agreement for the 2020-21 season. A statement on the Ru...

COVID-19: Oxygen plants in Gujarat asked to ramp up production

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat health department has directed oxygen manufacturing units to ramp up production to maximum capacity and ensure that 50 per cent of it is medical oxygen meant for hospitals. In a notificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020