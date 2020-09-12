Left Menu
BJP criticises independent MLA Khaunte for levelling false allegations against Goa CM in Mopa Airport case

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goa Pradesh has criticised independent MLA Rohan Khaunte for levelling allegations of corruption on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in connection with the Mopa International Airport in a press conference held today.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:51 IST
A visual from the press conference held today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goa Pradesh has criticised independent MLA Rohan Khaunte for levelling allegations of corruption on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in connection with the Mopa International Airport in a press conference held today. While speaking to media, State Executive Member Rupesh Kamat said that the charges by Rohan Khaunte that rules are not framed of Mopa Airport Development Authority (MADA) Act case are totally false and baseless. Kamat added that Khaunte was a part of the Cabinet meeting in which the act was approved and alleged that he did not raise any objections or suggestions at that time.

State Spokesperson Dattaprasad Naik said that Khaunte is misguiding the Goans by levying false charges of corruption on the Chief Minister in the name of construction license. "The construction of Mopa airport is being done on government land. GMR has already spent approximately 450 crores on this land i.e. earthwork, construction of ATC tower, terminal building, etc. I can assure you that no close aid of CM Sawant has got any of this contracts or sub-contracts," he said.

"However, we question which Javed, Shakil etc. are beneficiaries of this contracts directly or indirectly and which politician from Bardez has direct links with them. GMR has given a bank guarantee of 62 crores, therefore he cannot be compared to any other construction activity which comes under the ambit of TCP, PDA or Panchayats," Naik added. He further said that there are disputes which are raised by GMR on the rate of construction license fees which is pending before MADA. An undertaking has also been given to MADA to abide by the ruling in regard to the payment of construction license fees. Adding to this, Naik said that the construction license was granted to avoid further delays in the project.

Earlier this week, the Goa Government had refuted the allegation of revenue loss regarding MADA. According to MLA Rohan Khaunte, the Goa government issued a construction license without taking a license fee. The State government termed the allegation 'baseless' and in a statement said that the representation of GMR on construction license fee charge is pending before MADA for a decision.

Khaunte had made the allegation of revenue loss to the government as MADA has issued a construction license without taking license fee. (ANI)

