TN petrol pumps to remain open till 10 pm
Chennai Sept 12 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the working hours of petrol pumps by two hours from 8 pm in order to avoid crowding at the retail outlets and also make the fuel available without difficulty.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:37 IST
Chennai Sept 12 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the working hours of petrol pumps by two hours from 8 pm in order to avoid crowding at the retail outlets and also make the fuel available without difficulty. The state government had extended the lockdown till this month-end with certain restrictions and various relaxations. It permitted the petrol pumps to function from 6 am to 8 pm. And now the present move to extend the timing will enable the pumps to operate till 10 pm.
Following a request from the Indian Oil Corporation, the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department requested the government to permit the petrol pumps to function upto 10 pm to serve the customers and to avoid crowding at the retail outlets which shut at 8 pm. Accepting the proposal, the state government amended the earlier order of the Revenue and Disaster Management department dated August 31 to permit fuel outlets to function from 6 am to 10 pm, as per the amendment to the notification issued by state chief secretary K Shanmugam.
