Mansukh Mandaviya visits upcoming urea unit of RFCL, reviews progress of project

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday visited the upcoming Urea unit of Ramagundam Fertilizes and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) and reviewed the progress of the project with the senior officials of the company.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:19 IST

Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday visited the upcoming Urea unit of Ramagundam Fertilizes and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday visited the upcoming Urea unit of Ramagundam Fertilizes and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) and reviewed the progress of the project with the senior officials of the company. "Mandaviya was accompanied by Kishan Reddy Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Dharampal, Additional Secretary-Fertilizers, Nirlep Singh Rai, CEO of RFCL and Rajan Thapar, Executive Director- Project site, RFCL," Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a release.

"During the visit, Mandaviya visited the plant units like Main Control Room where the process of the manufacturing of the neem coated urea was explained by the RFCL officials which was followed by the visit to the reformer and bagging plant," it said. The Minister also chaired a review meeting in which RFCL officials appraised the plant progress to the Minister through the presentation.

"During the meeting, Nirlep Singh Rai, CEO, RFCL briefed the minister about physical progress of various works of the project, and said that the project is more than 99 per cent complete," the Ministry said while adding that it was also informed that the work at the site got stalled during the lockdown period for some time but has resumed since May 03. Singh said that the availability of manpower at the site area had created some problem but management adopted proactive measures to retain contract workers by providing free meals and accommodation to them. They were also paid wages during the lockdown period.

"Addressing the Media on this occasion Mandaviya said that the revival of the five defunct fertilizer units would bring the self-sufficiency in the urea by reducing the import and enhance the indigenous production of Urea," the release informed. He also reiterated that the much-needed urea requirement of the urea to the farmers in the Telangana state would be fulfilled once the RFCL urea plant gets operational.

As per the release, the Minister expressed confidence that the plant will be commissioned on time and the production of Neem coated urea will be commenced in 2 months. "RFCL's upcoming gas-based urea unit of 12.7 Lakh MT per annum capacity at Ramagundam, Telangana is a Joint Venture (JVC) promoted by National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL). The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, 2016," said the release. (ANI)

