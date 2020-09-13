Shivraj Singh Chouhan wishes for Amit Shah's speedy recovery
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday prayed for the good health to Union Home Minister Amit Shah -- who was reportedly admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi last night.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-09-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 10:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday prayed for the good health to Union Home Minister Amit Shah -- who was reportedly admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi last night. "Just received the news about the ill-health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. I pray to God for his good health," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.
The Union Home Minister was previously admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care after complaining of body aches and fatigue. On August 2, Shah had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Medanta Hospital and was discharged on August 14 after testing negative for COVID-19. (ANI)
