Pakistan violates ceasefire violation in J-K's Poonch sector
Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-09-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 19:15 IST
Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mankote sector of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan violated the ceasefire at around 5:45 pm today. Pakistan resorted to firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars during a ceasefire violation.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Poonch
- Mankote
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Banton scores 71 before England-Pakistan T20 game rained off
Seasonal torrential rains claim 125 lives in Pakistan: NDMA
India not to take part in multinational exercise with China, Pakistan on Russian soil
India to not take part in multinational exercise with China, Pakistan on Russian soil
Seasonal torrential rains claim 134 lives in Pakistan: NDMA