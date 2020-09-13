Police in Maharastra's Raigad recovers 3,750 kg red sandalwood, three arrested
Raigad Police on Sunday recovered 3,750 kg red sandalwood worth Rs 1.87 Crores during a raid with forest officers at a goat farm in Mauje Naralwadi village.ANI | Raigad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:39 IST
According to Raigad district police, goat farm owner and his 2 associates were arrested for smuggling and booked under relevant sections. (ANI)
