PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 14

- Microsoft says ByteDance has rejected its TikTok offer https://on.ft.com/32tIdJb - UK government set to impose strict terms for Nvidia's $40bn Arm deal https://on.ft.com/2RpzwJi

- SoftBank executives revive talks on taking Japanese group private https://on.ft.com/32qVn9v - BP warns of oil demand peak by early 2020s https://on.ft.com/35tbju2

Overview - ByteDance has rejected its bid to buy TikTok's U.S. operations, Microsoft Corp said, leaving Oracle Corp as the sole remaining bidder ahead of a deadline imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

- British ministers plan to impose strict terms on U.S. chip company Nvidia Corp's $40 billion takeover of Arm Holdings, including job protection and the maintenance of its UK headquarters in Cambridge. - Executives of SoftBank Group Corp are once again considering taking the technology group private as the Japanese company seeks a new strategy after disposing of several large assets.

- UK energy company BP Plc warned that the demand for fossil fuels could peak within the next few years, conveying that the coronavirus outbreak will usher in the decline for fossil fuels earlier than anticipated.