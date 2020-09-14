Relatives create ruckus at Sion Hospital, Mumbai as deceased's body handed over to wrong family

Relatives of a man who passed away due to injuries from an accident, protested at a Sion Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after his body got exchanged with that of another deceased. The kin of the deceased created a ruckus as the body had already been cremated by the other family.

Two staff of the hospital have been suspended in connection with the incident, as per a press release by the Brihannmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the information received by the hospital, on August 28 a youth named Ankush had been admitted to the hospital following an accident.

The youth passed away at the hospital during treatment on Sunday morning, following which the relatives were intimated and the body was sent for post-mortem. Another person, Hemant, had also been admitted at the hospital on September 12, who also passed away on Sunday.

The two bodies had been sent for postmortem together, following which that of Ankush was handed over to Hemant's relatives. When the former's kin arrived to take the body they alleged that the body was not of Ankush, and refused to accept it, and thereafter created a ruckus in the hospital premises.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, the BMC also informed that the hospital has formed a committee to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, BJP corporator, Vinod Mishra, said that the family members had alleged that some body parts of the deceased were missing and then they were handed over someone else's body.

"I want to ask the Maharashtra CM, Mumbai Mayor, have they any shame? They should have taken action earlier," he added. (ANI)