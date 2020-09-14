Drugs case: Alleged peddler Anuj Keshwani sent to judicial custody till September 23

Anuj Keshwani, an alleged drug peddler who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was sent to judicial custody till September 23 by a Mumbai court on Monday. The NCB had September 12 conducted several searches in the case based on the information provided by Anuj Keshwani, who was arrested after Kaizan Ebrahim disclosed his name. Ebrahim had said that Keshwani was his supplier for contrabands.

Last week, a special court in Mumbai had rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case. According to sources, Rhea had during questioning by the NCB had revealed the names of around 15 B-Grade Bollywood celebrities who are involved in drug use.

The NCB, which is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death case, had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)