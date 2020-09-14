Left Menu
Ecom Express to hire 30,000 people as part of seasonal recruitment drive

With the anticipated surge in online shopping, especially witnessed after the pandemic, the added manpower, expansion, and automation will strengthen and power Ecom Express' network in ensuring seamless service." To keep up with the festive demand, the company has added over a million square feet area across its various facilities in Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, said the release.

Ecom Express to hire 30,000 people as part of seasonal recruitment drive
End-to-end logistics firm Ecom Express on Monday said it will be hiring over 30,000 people as part of its seasonal recruitment exercise for its hubs and delivery centres, among others, to meet the festive season demand. These seasonal positions have been created across the country with 75 per cent of the total hiring for beyond metros as well as cities including, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bhopal and Jaipur, the company said in a release. The majority of the hires will be delivery personnel, hub and sorting centre associates and workforce for the warehousing activities, it said.

Ecom Express claims to have partnered with over 2,000 e-commerce companies in the country for logistics services. "Ecom Express will be creating 30,000+ seasonal employment through September and October months across its fulfilment centres, hubs, sortation centres and delivery centres," said the release. The company said it is gearing up for the surge in online shopping backed by festival sales and increasing preference to doorstep deliveries.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more relevant than ever. We plan to hire over 30,000 people for seasonal roles and anticipate some of the hires to move into permanent roles after the festive season," said Saurabh Deep Singla, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer, Ecom Express. The company has increased its engagement across multiple models to bring seamless hiring and fulfil the required vacancies, he added.

Over the last few years, about 30 per cent of people hired for seasonal jobs were later regularised in permanent positions post the festive seasons, the company said. Between June and July, Ecom Express hired over 7,000 employees across various business functions to keep the supply chain running for the e-commerce industry and in ensuring safe and timely deliveries. Siddharth Agarwal, Vice President and Head of Strategy and Planning, Ecom Express, said, "All our strategic expansions are directed towards aligning infrastructure ramp-up to support better customer experience during this festive season.

The company has also added 200 delivery centres across India with newer expansions in Himachal Pradesh and North-East besides making a foray into Andaman and Nicobar, which takes its count of delivery centres to over 3,000. With this expansion, the company's reach now extends to over 27,000 PIN codes in the country, Ecom express said adding it has invested in hi-speed automated sorters at centres, as well, and added capacity to handle the surge in volumes.

