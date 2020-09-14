Centre should take strict action against culprits involved in drug nexus, urges BJP MP Ravi Kishan

To tackle the ongoing issue of the drug trafficking in the country, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday urged the Centre to take strict action against the culprits involved in it. He has also asked the Centre to bring an end to the conspiracy of neighbouring countries, who are supplying drugs to youth here.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, MP Ravi Kishan addressed the issue of drug cases, its supply and consumption in India. "The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is on a rise in our country. Our neighbouring countries are contributing to the conspiracy, which is being hatched to destroy the country's youth," said Kishan.

He further said, "The drug is smuggled in India by our neighbours, Pakistan and China every year. The same is brought here through Punjab and Nepal." Kishan expressed his concern as the film industry is also undergoing the issue of drug addiction.

"It is a matter of concern that drug addiction is in the film industry too. It is really sad to see that the stars who are seen as the role model and are influencing people are also into drug addiction," he said. Appreciating the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Kishan said, "Recently, several people have been apprehended in this matter and the NCB is doing very good work."

"I urge the central government to take strict action. The culprits should be apprehended soon and should be given befitting punishment. I would also ask them to bring an end to the conspiracy of neighbouring countries," he said. (ANI)