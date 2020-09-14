Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre should take strict action against culprits involved in drug nexus, urges BJP MP Ravi Kishan

To tackle the ongoing issue of the drug trafficking in the country, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday urged the Centre to take strict action against the culprits involved in it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:50 IST
Centre should take strict action against culprits involved in drug nexus, urges BJP MP Ravi Kishan
BJP MP Ravi Kishan speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

To tackle the ongoing issue of the drug trafficking in the country, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday urged the Centre to take strict action against the culprits involved in it. He has also asked the Centre to bring an end to the conspiracy of neighbouring countries, who are supplying drugs to youth here.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, MP Ravi Kishan addressed the issue of drug cases, its supply and consumption in India. "The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is on a rise in our country. Our neighbouring countries are contributing to the conspiracy, which is being hatched to destroy the country's youth," said Kishan.

He further said, "The drug is smuggled in India by our neighbours, Pakistan and China every year. The same is brought here through Punjab and Nepal." Kishan expressed his concern as the film industry is also undergoing the issue of drug addiction.

"It is a matter of concern that drug addiction is in the film industry too. It is really sad to see that the stars who are seen as the role model and are influencing people are also into drug addiction," he said. Appreciating the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Kishan said, "Recently, several people have been apprehended in this matter and the NCB is doing very good work."

"I urge the central government to take strict action. The culprits should be apprehended soon and should be given befitting punishment. I would also ask them to bring an end to the conspiracy of neighbouring countries," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Governments urged to invest more in green cities to beat coronavirus slump

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Sept 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From planting more trees to saving on energy use in old buildings, governments should look at greening their cities to create jobs and spur growth as they seek to revive econom...

INTERVIEW-Poland's anti-LGBT+ tirade similar to pre-war 'dehumanising' of Jews, MEP says

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Sept 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A prominent gay politician in Poland has compared the governments repeated attacks on the LGBT community to the way Jewish people were dehumanised in the run-up to World War Tw...

ANALYSIS-Nvidia acquisition of Arm throws company into tech spat between U.S. and China

Nvidia Corps 40 billion acquisition of chip designer Arm is set to catapult it into the fray of geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington, analysts and lawyers say. Arms blueprints for powering chipsets are a critical component f...

Nersa concurs for procurement of 11 813MW of electricity generation

Eskom says it is pleasing to note that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa Nersa has concurred with the ministerial determination for the procurement of 11 813MW of electricity generation infrastructure, as issued by the Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020