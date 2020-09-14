Dinesh Trivedi named Chairman, Vivek Gupta as President of TMC's Hindi Cell
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Monday appointed its party leaders Dinesh Trivedi and Vivek Gupta as Chairman and President respectively of the party's Hindi Cell.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:01 IST
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Monday appointed its party leaders Dinesh Trivedi and Vivek Gupta as Chairman and President respectively of the party's Hindi Cell. The ruling party in West Bengal said in a statement, "The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance and inspiration of party chief Mamata Banerjee is pleased to appoint Dinesh Trivedi as the Chairman and Vivek Gupta as the President of the West Bengal Trinamool Congress Hindi Cell."
As per the release, the Hindi Cell will have a three-tier structure, which are state-level central coordination committee, a district-level committee and a block-level committee. The members of these committees would be announced in "due course." "It was the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee, who first gave Hindi the status of an official language in West Bengal. In one of her first decisions as Chief Minister of the state, when she announced her intention of giving an official language status to the language. This promise became a reality in 2012 when Hindi was made an official language in districts or sub-division or block or municipality with over 10 per cent of Hindi-speaking population," the statement added.
