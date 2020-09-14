Amid outbreak, Guj govt to purchase groundnut at Rs 1,055 MSP

In a relief to state farmers, the Gujarat government on Monday announced that the groundnut crop will be procured at minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1055 from October 21. The Gujarat government will purchase groundnut at MSP of Rs 1055 from farmers, the registration for which will begin from October 1, procurement will start from October 21 and continue for 90 days, said state agriculture minister R C Faldu.

NAFED has appointed Gujarat Food and Civil Supply Corporation as nodal agency for purchase of groundnut in the state as per Central government guidelines, he said. "Every year, purchase of groundnuts at MSP starts after Diwali. However, this year we are starting it early so that farmers can get assistance (during the outbreak and lockdown)," the minister said.

He said purchase of pulses on MSP will also start soon..