J-K: Major consignment of heroine seized in Rajouri, one arrested

Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district recovered a consignment of heroine like substance weighing around seven kilograms and running in crores. One peddler has also been arrested, police said. According to an official release, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Chandan Kohli informed that a team of police headed by SHO Rajouri Sameer Jillani and Incharge PP Chatyar Chingus, SI Ashish Chowdhary were on a nakka duty when a vehicle was intercepted to stop for routine frisking.

During the checking, police spotted a huge consignment of drugs that were kept hidden in the vehicle, SSP Kohli said. "The driver of the vehicle identified as Tariq Ahmed Ghanie son of Ghulam Ahmed Ghanie resident of Bachro Kulgam was arrested on the spot and vehicle was seized," SSP said

He informed that the consignment recovered from the vehicle is of heroine like substance weighing around seven kilograms and is expected worth several crores of rupees. "Sustained questioning from the accused is going on and we are working to unearth all the links of this peddler and the source of this consignment," SSP Rajouri Chandan Kohli said adding that all possible aspects including cross border smuggling are bring probed in this case and more arrests are likely.

A case under the relevant section has been registered in police station Rajouri. He further informed that this is the second big catch for Rajouri police in five days as earlier a boy from Ninganar Thandikassi area of Rajouri was nabbed along with 670 grams of Heroine like substance from Panjal Gala Namblan village area of Rajouri. (ANI)