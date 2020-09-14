Left Menu
Delhi violence: Former JNU student Umar Khalid sent to 10 day police remand

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested by the special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence which took place in North East Delhi in February this year, was sent to 10-day police remand by Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:24 IST
Delhi violence: Former JNU student Umar Khalid sent to 10 day police remand
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid sent to 10-day police remand by Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested by the special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence which took place in North East Delhi in February this year, was sent to 10-day police remand by Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Monday. Khalid has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

In a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, the investigating officer has alleged that on January 8, more than a month before the riots, Hussain met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi of 'United Against Hate' at the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest, and Umar asked him to be prepared for something big/riots at the time of Trump's visit. Later, the special cell started a probe into the larger conspiracy in connection with the Delhi violence.

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

