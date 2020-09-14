Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC+ Sept meeting unlikely to advocate deeper oil output cuts - sources

In the latest round of cuts, OPEC+ has been reducing output by 7.7 million barrels per day or around 8% of global demand, while asking Iraq and others to pump below their quota in September to compensate for overproduction in May to July. Three OPEC+ sources said the group will likely extend the compensation period into October and November to allow Iraq and others to catch up with their targets.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:51 IST
OPEC+ Sept meeting unlikely to advocate deeper oil output cuts - sources
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

OPEC and allies such as Russia are unlikely to announce further curbs to oil output this week despite a price drop, sources told Reuters, and will extend the period for countries like Iraq and Nigeria to compensate for earlier overproduction.

OPEC and allies, a group known as OPEC+, have been reducing production since May to support oil prices after global demand plunged in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In the latest round of cuts, OPEC+ has been reducing output by 7.7 million barrels per day or around 8% of global demand, while asking Iraq and others to pump below their quota in September to compensate for overproduction in May to July.

Three OPEC+ sources said the group will likely extend the compensation period into October and November to allow Iraq and others to catch up with their targets. Five OPEC+ sources said a virtual meeting on Thursday, known as the joint ministerial monitoring committee (JMMC), was also unlikely to recommend changing output targets despite Brent prices falling below $40 per barrel in recent days.

"I hope this is short lived. The market may have been overreacting in the past few days," one OPEC delegate said. OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia needs a much higher price to balance its budget and has indicated it would like to see prices above $45 per barrel.

One source briefed on Saudi oil thinking said Riyadh was unlikely to try to lift oil prices by adding voluntary cuts to its obligatory quota, something it had done in June. "They want to protect their market share," the source said.

Russia has hinted it may want to ease the curbs, but a source familiar with the Russian oil thinking said the issue was not immediate and could be discussed at later stages. On Monday, OPEC downgraded its oil demand forecast, while oil major BP said demand might have peaked in 2019.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai's Emirates NDB signs MoU with Israel's Bank Hapoalim

The two largest lenders in the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Emirates NDB and Bank Hapoalim, signed a memorandum of understanding MoU as the two countries move to forge ties, a statement from Hapoalim said on Monday.It is the first banki...

Talks between Russia's Putin and Belarus' Lukashenko end - media

Talks between Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi have ended, Belarusian media reported on Monday.The talks lasted more than 4 hours. Putin has promised a 1.5 billion ...

Building portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients: Vardhan

A portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients is being built by undertaking 13 clinical trials of repurposed drugs and harnessing traditional knowledge using the modern medicine approach, with planned trials involving medicinal p...

15 deaths, 1,043 fresh virus cases in Uttarakhand

Fifteen more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday as 1,043 cases surfaced, taking the number of infections in the state to 33,016, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department. So far, 429 deaths have been report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020