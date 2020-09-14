Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana bans gathering of devotees during Amavasya on Sept 17 at pilgrimage sites

Haryana government imposed a ban on the gathering of devotees during Amavasya on September 17 at pilgrimage sites like Kurukshetra and Pehowa, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Information & Public Relations Department, Haryana.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:57 IST
Haryana bans gathering of devotees during Amavasya on Sept 17 at pilgrimage sites
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government imposed a ban on the gathering of devotees during Amavasya on September 17 at pilgrimage sites like Kurukshetra and Pehowa, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Information & Public Relations Department, Haryana. An official spokesperson said that devotees usually congregate at Kurukshetra and Pehowa pilgrimage sites for 'pindaan' of their forefathers on the occasion of Pitrapaksha.

"This time Amavasya is on September 17, 2020. Thus, to prevent the spread of the Corona pandemic, the Kurukshetra administration has imposed a complete ban on the gathering of devotees at both the said pilgrimage sites till the day of Amavasya," read the release. The devotees are hence appealed to take care of their own and other people's health and refrain from gathering at Kurukshetra and Pehowa, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Kamal Nath distributed fake certificates of loan waiver to farmers: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh and accused them of duping them over the issue of loan waiver. Shivraj Chouhan made these remarks during a public rally in ...

Union Cabinet to meet on Tuesday

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held at 130 pm on Tuesday at Parliament House Annexe here.The meeting comes a day after the start of the monsoon session. Eight bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday while two were p...

Sally strengthens to hurricane, bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast

Louisiana and Mississippi residents were under evacuation orders on Monday as Hurricane Sally churned across the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening to a hurricane ahead of expected landfall on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Th...

Key suspect in highway gang-rape case arrested

One of the suspects wanted in the gang-rape of a French-Pakistani woman in front of her three children near a highway here was on Monday arrested and has confessed the crime that sparked countrywide outrage. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020